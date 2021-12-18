Thousands of children receive gifts at west side toy drive

"We want everything we can to brighten the holiday season for children in our community."

SAN ANTONIO — More than 4,500 children are heading into the Christmas holiday with a gift under the tree following the 'One Toy, Everlasting Joy: Westside Toy Drive' on Saturday.

For the past 19 years, the Westside Family YMCA has collected toys for families in need during the holidays. What started as a good deed by the late Gilbert Garcia, who started the drive, has turned into an event that has grown to benefit many.

This includes Elvia Escamilla who is spending her first Christmas without her husband Henry and needs a little help providing gifts for her family.

"I lost my husband to covid-19," said Escamilla.

He died in January after suffering from complications due to the coronavirus. The beloved family man left behind his wife and granddaughter.

"Sadie was so attached to her grandpa," said Escamilla.

Now, Escamilla and her granddaughter stick together by creating memories at the toy drive, which also provides a holiday meal. Seeing them enjoy time together is what Garcia's wife says the event is all about.

"That was my husband's main thing. His favorite saying was, 'It's for the kids'," said Mary Lou Garcia, Gilbert Garcia's wife.

The branch executive director agreed.