TxDOT takes control of Broadway; List of Fiesta 2022 events released | KENS 5 News Now

Follow us here to get the latest with KENS 5's Sarah Forgany every weekday.

SAN ANTONIO — Governor Abbott has endorsed TxDOT's plan to halt some redevelopment along Broadway, despite City of San Antonio officials striking a deal in 2014 to assume control of the roadway.

Also, it is that time of year again, time to Fiesta, San Antonio! The official Fiesta 2022 poster and list of Fiesta events has been released.

Listen to those stories and more in KENS 5 News Now! Follow us here to get the latest news, weather and sports headlines with the morning team every weekday from KENS 5.