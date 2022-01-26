It's back! Battle of Flowers, Flambeau parade, Oyster Bake and more return for Fiesta 2022

The unveiling of the Official Fiesta 2022 poster was revealed Wednesday evening.

SAN ANTONIO — Viva Fiesta San Antonio! Fiesta 2022 will return as the dates and list of events were released on Wednesday evening.

Festivities will occur March 31 to April 10 with over 100 events including the return of Battle of Flowers Parade, Flambeau Parade and Oyster Bake, according to a press release.

Unveiling of the Official Fiesta 2022 poster was revealed Wednesday evening by Fiesta Commission President, COL (Ret.) Jon Fristoe, and Miss Fiesta, Calista Burns.

The Official Fiesta 2022 poster and artist were selected based on votes submitted by the Fiesta Membership during the "5 to 1" Event this past fall.

Last year many organizations cancelled their celebrations due to the pandemic.