Some Boerne ISD positions to receive higher pay, effect now

Substitutes will earn an extra $25 a day. Auxiliary employees will earn, on average, an additional $320 a month for those working eight hours a day.

BOERNE, Texas — Emergency pay rates have been enacted for all substitutes and auxiliary employees in Boerne public schools. The changes go into effect immediately, Boerne Independent School District said on Tuesday morning.

The new pay rates are the second-highest in the region, according to Bryan Benway, Boerne ISD's Director of Communications.

All substitutes (for both daily and long-term assignments) will receive an additional $25 per day. The new pay rates for subs are:

Degree or non-degreed: $120/day

Certified teacher: $135/day

Certified teacher, long-term sub: $185

Nurse: $135

Also, all auxiliary employees (such as people working in maintenance, custodial, food service and transportation roles) will receive an additional $2 per hour during the emergency pay period. It is unknown how long the emergency pay period will last.

It averages an additional $320 a month for 8-hour employees.

Last month, the district gave "longevity stipends" to all employees, which amounted to about $800 after taxes. Other permanent full-time employees also received a longevity stipend of about $250 after taxes.

Boerne ISD said the district used money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) for the longevity stipends. It plans to use the same federal funds for the emergency pay rates for auxiliary employees and that local district funding will not be used, a news release said.

To apply for these and other open positions at Boerne ISD, which has 13 schools, visit this link.