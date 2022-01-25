Man dies in hit-and-run crash on west side; Woman arrested after lemur TikTok video | KENS 5 News Now

Follow us here to get the latest with KENS 5's Sarah Forgany every weekday.

SAN ANTONIO — One person died early Tuesday morning after being hit by two cars, police said. It happened at around midnight on the west side near St. Mary's University.

Officers from the San Antonio Police Department responded to the scene at Culebra Road and North San Horacio Avenue. They found a man, who was believed to be his 20s, in the middle of the street.

Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said a woman was arrested after an agent spotted a TikTok video of caged lemurs.

They found one lemur had died and its remains had been thrown over the fence of the yard. The surviving lemur was rescued from the home.

