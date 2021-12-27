Follow us here to get the latest with the KENS 5 morning team every weekday.

SAN ANTONIO — The Medina County Sheriff’s Office cancels the Amber Alert after three missing children and their father were found in good health. Meanwhile, San Antonio Police are searching for a man wanted for gas station armed robbery and shooting.

And, the recent rise of flight cancellations is not affecting the San Antonio airport as much as other areas.

Listen to those stories and more in KENS 5 News Now! Follow us here to get the latest news, weather and sports headlines with the morning team every weekday from KENS 5.