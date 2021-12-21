Texas reports first omicron death; fake parking sticker scheme in San Antonio | KENS 5 News NOW

Follow us here to get the latest with the KENS 5 morning team every weekday.

SAN ANTONIO — Texas has reported not only the first omicron death in Texas, but the first death in the U.S. The man was in Houston and officials said he was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

A San Antonio man may spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of his girlfriend's baby. Miguel Gutierrez will have to serve to serve at least 40 years behind bars before he is eligible for parole.

San Antonio Police is warning the public to be careful when it comes to parking stickers. Fraudulent QR code parking meter stickers were found and if an unsuspecting customer were to scan it, it could take them to a fraudulent website where they may give their card information into a fraudulent vender.

Looking to get vaccinated or boosted before the holidays? The city is hosting a special vaccine clinic Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Travis Park. The Spurs is giving out game vouchers to anyone who gets vaccinated.

Listen to those stories and more in KENS 5 News Now! Follow us here to get the latest news, weather and sports headlines with the morning team every weekday from KENS 5.