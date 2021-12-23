Deputy accused of hitting suspect with incident caught on camera; Teen runs for help after he was robbed, shot | KENS 5 News NOW

Follow us here to get the latest with the KENS 5 morning team every weekday.

SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy turned herself in on Wednesday morning, after two warrants were issued for her arrest. Abigail Rios, 31, is accused of hitting a suspect almost two years ago. Investigators said the incident was caught on a surveillance camera.

And it was a scary situation for a teen shot in San Antonio. Police said he was robbed and then shot, but still managed to run and get help.

Also, the search continues for three missing siblings from Hondo. The U.S. Marshals announced they are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the safe location of the family.

