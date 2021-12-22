Peepholes were found at a San Antonio hotel; 500 million free rapid COVID tests to be available for Americans | KENS 5 News NOW

Follow us here to get the latest with the KENS 5 morning team every weekday.

SAN ANTONIO — President Joe Biden announced 500 million free rapid tests for Americans, increased support for hospitals under strain and a redoubling of vaccination and boosting efforts.

And the San Antonio Police Department is investigating alleged peepholes found at a northwest side hotel. A local couple told KENS 5 they were staying at a hotel off Interstate 10 when they made the startling discovery.

Following a season of many firsts for the UTSA Roadrunners – including their first AP Top 25 appearance and first Conference USA championship – the young program will continue searching for its first bowl-game victory after falling to the San Diego State Aztecs

Listen to those stories and more in KENS 5 News Now! Follow us here to get the latest news, weather and sports headlines with the morning team every weekday from KENS 5.

Listen below or subscribe to KENS 5 Eyewitness News NOW on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify: