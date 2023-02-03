Military to honor first flight in ceremony at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston Thursday

This year marks the 113th anniversary of the major achievement which happened here at Fort Sam Houston.

SAN ANTONIO — The US Army North at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston will hold a special ceremony honoring the first military flight on Thursday morning.

In 1910, Lt. Benjamin Foulois piloted the Army's first aircraft and was able to stay in the air for seven minutes.

Foulois learned to fly the first military planes purchased from the Wright Brothers. He was the first military aviator as an airship pilot, and achieved numerous other military aviation "firsts". He led strategic development of the Air Force in the United States.

Foulois reported to San Antonio, where he was directed by his superiors to "teach yourself to fly." He did so, and at 9:30 a.m. on March 2, 1910, on the Arthur MacArthur parade field made four flights on S.C. No. 1, which included his first solo takeoff, first solo landing, and first crash.

The celebration will stream live at 11 1.m. on the US Army North's Facebook page.

