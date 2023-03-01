City Council selects Rosie Castro as lone finalist to represent District 7, finishing out Ana Sandoval's term

Castro, the mother to prominent politicians Joaquin and Julian, has lived in the district all her life.

SAN ANTONIO — Rosie Castro, and civil rights activist and mother to prominent San Antonio politicians Julian and Joaquin, was unanimously selected by City Council as the lone finalist to represent District 7 for the next few months.

A formal vote is expected to take place at Thursday's City Council meeting, at which point Castro would take the seat.

Ana Sandoval, who had been in the seat since 2017, resigned earlier this year and ahead of the May 6 city election. Four candidates applied to serve in the interim, effectively filling out the rest of Sandoval's term.

A lifelong resident of District 7, which covers northwest San Antonio stretching from the Woodlawn Lake area to Loop 1604, Castro said her experience working with the city and her family's history of public service has given her "a great deal of respect for public officials."

Three other candidates were considered for the seat.

Voters in May will have five names to choose from for the next full-time representative, including Sandragrace Martinez, Jacob B. Chapa, Dan Rossiter, Marina Alderete Gavito and Andrew "AJ" Luck.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com.

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.