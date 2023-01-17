San Antonio City Councilwoman tenders resignation

She made the annoncement on her Facebook page.

SAN ANTONIO — District 7 City Councilwoman Ana Sandoval announced her resignation from the San Antonio City Council Tuesday morning.

In a statement on Facebook she said:

Dear Neighbors,

It has been my honor and privilege to serve as your City Councilwoman over the past five and a half years — to work alongside you, to fight for our community’s needs, and to chart a path forward worthy of our children.

Today, I am announcing my resignation from City Council.

While serving has been fulfilling, it is now time for me to direct my attention to personal matters, including my new family. Over the past year and a half, my personal responsibilities have grown, and it is now time for me to ensure I give them the attention they need.

As your elected representative, I have strived to meet the needs of our growing community. However, as a new mother, I believe it is my responsibility to put the needs of my family first. I have made the difficult determination that I cannot do both right now, and that it is in the best interest of both for me to step down.

I want to express my heartfelt thanks to you, the residents of District 7, for entrusting me with the responsibility of representing you. It has been an honor to serve.

With the help of you and hundreds of your neighbors, we have made tremendous progress for District 7.

Thank you again for the privilege of serving as your councilwoman.

Hasta pronto.

Councilwoman Ana Sandoval

We are working on obtaining a statement from the mayor and will update this story when we have new information.

