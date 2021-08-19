Head trainer for Bexar County K-9 unit passes away in his sleep

Deputy Cardenas leaves behind a wife and two teenagers. He also leaves behind his K9 Tango, who is 9-years-old.

SAN ANTONIO — The head trainer for the Bexar County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit passed away, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Sheriff Salazar held a news conference Thursday evening. "It's been a trying day here at the Bexar County Sheriff's Office," said Salazar.

The deputy has been identified as 41-year-old Floyd Cardenas. Sheriff Salazar said Cardenas passed away in his sleep. He was found by family members unresponsive.

Sheriff Salazar said he received a call around 7:30 a.m. with the news of Cardenas' passing. He said he had no underlying medical conditions and was at work on Wednesday participating in a search for a suspect.

Sheriff Salazar said funeral arrangements will be announced.

