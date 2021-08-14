Little league softball coach has been charged for indecency with a child, BCSO believes there may be more victims

Authorities said 48-year-old Tracy Garibay, a little league softball coach in La Vernia, had assaulted an underaged victim.

LA VERNIA, Texas — A little league softball coach has been charged for indecency with a child, and investigators with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office believe there may be more victims.

48-year-old Tracy Garibay, a coach in La Vernia, was arrested after investigators say he sent incriminating messages. A post by BCSO said he "had assaulted and was involved in an inappropriate relationship with" an underaged victim.

"This next case is a pretty heartbreaking case, an infuriating case to be honest with you," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said. "We initially got the call that there was something suspicious going on between Mr. Garibay and a 13 year old, a female that he had access to by virtue of his position as a softball coach."

"Through the course of the investigation we found incriminating text messages between the 13 year old and Garibay that indicated there was some sort of relationship going on," Salazar said.

"During the interviews with the victim we found that there was inappropriate contact between Garibay and the 13 year old victim, and so our fear is that Garibay, because of the position that he held, as a little league softball coach, there may be other victims out there," Salazar said.