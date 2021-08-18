BCSO: Driver takes off during traffic stop, leading to pursuit; school was placed on lockdown as precaution

During the traffic stop, the deputy found the driver had two active warrants.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio school was placed on lockdown out of precaution as authorities searched for a suspect who took off during a traffic stop, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon, beginning on Hatchet Pass and Bastrop Creek.

Authorities said a deputy pulled a driver over. During the traffic stop, the deputy found the driver had two active warrants, in addition to a protective order.

There was also a female passenger in the car that was listed on the protective order, BCSO said. The driver then took off, which led to a pursuit.

The driver later got out of the vehicle and ran from deputies. The search for the male suspect lasted roughly two hours. Authorities did not find the man, but, they have identified him and additional charges will be filed when found.

An area IDEA school was placed on lockdown until deputies were able to deem the situation safe for the school to lift the lockdown.