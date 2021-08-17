Comal ISD teacher facing charge of sexual assault of a child placed on leave by district

The New Braunfels Police Department arrested 34-year-old Emily Marie Anderson on Monday.

SAN ANTONIO — A Canyon High School teacher was arrested this week, accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

34-year-old Emily Marie Anderson was booked Monday into the Comal County Jail. She has since bailed out.

Comal ISD says Anderson was an assistant cheerleading sponsor and a special education inclusion support teacher.

Anderson, who was hired for the 2020-21 school year, won't be returning to campus, according to a letter sent to parents.

Some parents were surprised at the arrest.

A parent who wishes to remain anonymous said her son was Anderson's case worker last year.

"Although what she’s done is completely wrong and I absolutely do not agree with her actions, I’m kind of saddened by this. She was really good with my son and always made sure he was on top of his school work," the parent told KENS 5.

According to police, they are investigating whether or not there are additional victims.

Canyon High School Principal Dustin Davisson sent this letter to parents Tuesday:

"The purpose of this message is to make you aware of a situation involving one of our teachers, Emily Anderson. The District learned last night that Ms. Anderson was charged with sexual assault of a child. Ms. Anderson was placed on administrative leave this morning and she will not be returning to Canyon High School.

The safety and security of our students is one of our highest priorities and a responsibility that we take seriously. During the hiring process, the District’s Human Resources department conducts full background checks and criminal history to ensure that we have in our classroom only those individuals who have student’s best interest in mind.

I know that it can be quite disturbing to learn that one of our teachers was charged with a crime such as this. Please know that I, or members of my administrative staff, are available to address any concerns you may have regarding this situation. Also, if your child has any concerns or questions, our counselors are available to meet with them as needed. In addition, If your child expresses that something inappropriate has happened, please contact the New Braunfels Police Department 830-221-4100.

According to Comal County Jail records, Anderson was released on a $50,000 bond.