Reward offered in case of woman killed at Roosevelt Park

Someone driving a white Dodge Charger hit Christine Elix at Roosevelt Park on July 28, police said. The car should have damage on the front right side.

SAN ANTONIO — The murder of a 51-year-old woman is still unsolved after almost three weeks. That's why police are hoping a $5,000 reward will get someone to come forward and share information about who ran over Christine Elix and kept going.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, someone driving a white Dodge Charger hit Elix at Roosevelt Park, south of the King William Historic District, on Wednesday, July 28, around 11:30 p.m. Elix was transported to the hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.

Crime Stoppers said the suspect vehicle should have damage on the right front side. If you saw anything that night that could help police solve Elix's murder, you're urged to call police.

Detectives released photos of surveillance video of the suspect's car. They're asking people to share the photos along with Elix's photo – hoping to solve the case.

To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

It's important to note, calls made and tips shared directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Information that leads to an arrest of a felony offender might qualify you to be eligible for a cash reward.

There are several ways you can contact Crime Stoppers: