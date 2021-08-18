Two people found dead inside far north Bexar County home

One of the people found shot was in his mid-teens and the other person was in his mid-40s. Sheriff Salazar said they are not related.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said two people were found dead in a home on Enchanted Dawn near Boerne Stage Road.

Sheriff Salazar said authorities are treating it as a homicide, but it is too early to confirm. BCSO said the two people were shot and the gun was recovered. The Medical Examiner will make a determination.

One of the people found shot was in his mid-teens and the other person was in his mid-40s. Sheriff Salazar said they are not related.

Authorities first arrived to the home after two people called for a wellness check. The teen had not yet been reported a runaway, but family members believed he was at that residence.

When authorities arrived, they found the bodies. When asked if there is a current danger to the public, Sheriff Salazar said, "I don't think so."

If you have any information about the incident, you can call (210) 335-6070 or email bcsotips@bexar.org.

Watch the full news conference here:

BCSO provides details after two people found dead LIVE: BCSO is holding a news conference after two people were found dead. Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to speak near Boerne Stage Road. Posted by KENS 5 & Kens5.com on Wednesday, August 18, 2021