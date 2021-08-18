Two people found dead inside far north Bexar County home

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said two people were found dead in a home on Enchanted Dawn near Boerne Stage Road.
Sheriff Salazar said authorities are treating it as a homicide, but it is too early to confirm. BCSO said the two people were shot and the gun was recovered. The Medical Examiner will make a determination.
One of the people found shot was in his mid-teens and the other person was in his mid-40s. Sheriff Salazar said they are not related.
Authorities first arrived to the home after two people called for a wellness check. The teen had not yet been reported a runaway, but family members believed he was at that residence.
When authorities arrived, they found the bodies. When asked if there is a current danger to the public, Sheriff Salazar said, "I don't think so."
If you have any information about the incident, you can call (210) 335-6070 or email bcsotips@bexar.org.
Watch the full news conference here:
