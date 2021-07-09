'Hats on the River Walk' | BCSO to add deputies to downtown areas this weekend

BCSO also said deputies will assist tourists with finding common attractions and will be present to help with any issues with the homeless community.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post this week it will add deputies to downtown areas starting this weekend.

The Facebook post reads in part:

"Starting this weekend, tourists and Riverwalk merchants alike will see a new sight on the Riverwalk. BCSO deputies, in their readily identifiable Stetsons will be conducting foot patrols along the Riverwalk. Sheriff Javier Salazar met with downtown business leaders who requested a more pronounced presence along the tourist attraction area. BCSO SCORE deputies will be conducting extra patrols at least throughout the summer months."

BCSO also said deputies will assist tourists with finding common attractions and will be present to help with any issues with the homeless community.

The San Antonio Police Department says the BCSO assistance was specifically requested by downtown businesses. Below is a statement sent to KENS 5 from SAPD:

"The Department did not request the assistance of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office along the Riverwalk.

It is our understanding the Sheriff’s Office’s presence was requested by Downtown business owners. The Department tailors its crime fighting strategy according to issues discovered by officers on patrol, in addition to the regular meetings the Department has with Downtown business owners. The issue of officer presence has not been raised in recent conversations.