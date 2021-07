So far, there's no word on the identity of the victim or how he came to be on the road.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County investigators are looking for clues about a body found on the city's east side.

Detectives were called to Highway 87 East near Rakowitz Road around 1:30 p.m. Saturday after someone found the body of a man in the median of the divided highway.

