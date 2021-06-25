BCSO: Suspect who led deputies on hour-long chase in stolen vehicle arrested

The chase ended in northeast Bexar County when the driver went off-road and got stuck in the mud.

A spokesman for the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said the chase started when a deputy spotted a stolen SUV in southwest San Antonio just before 5 p.m. Friday evening.

From I-35 near Military Drive, the pursuit continued southbound on I-37 until the driver made a turn-around near Southton Road.

From there, the pursuit--which reached speeds up to 80 miles per hour--headed east on Loop 410 before winding its way around east Bexar County and the Converse area.

Chopper 5 had an eye-in-the-sky view as the driver cut through several busy business parking lots.

The driver's luck ran out near Walzem and Seguin Road, when the man turned onto a dirt path in a utility easement and the SUV became stuck in a muddy bog. The driver tried to run away, but he did not get far.

A deputy was able to chase the driver down and take him into custody without incident.