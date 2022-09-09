H-E-B to feed firefighters and first responders on September 11

On Sunday, H-E-B Mobile Kitchens will serve barbecue to area firefighters in a drive-through event at the Alamodome.

SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B will honor local police, firefighters and EMS first responders in a series of events culminating in providing free barbecue to firefighters Sunday, September 11.

On Sunday, H-E-B Mobile Kitchens will serve barbecue to area firefighters in a drive-through event at the Alamodome.

SAFD vehicles will drive through to pick up barbeque for those on shift. At the event, H-E-B also will present a check and surprise a local nonprofit with a monetary donation.

“First responders are on the front line, around the clock, in keeping us safe and out of harm’s way,” said Patricia Muzquiz Cantor, Director of Convention & Sports Facilities for the City of San Antonio. “It’s an honor for the Alamodome to join our Star Partner, H-E-B, in hosting this event.”

The company says that in the week leading up to Sunday, H-E-B partners (employees) volunteered preparing meals and doing maintenance projects around stations like cleaning and landscaping.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood expressed appreciation for the partnership with H-E-B.

“Whether it’s a major incident or a natural disaster, H-E-B always answers the call and has become a valuable partner for the SAFD. We thank our friends at H-E-B for honoring our service in such a special way,” said SAFD Fire Chief Charles Hood.

