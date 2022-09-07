More than a dozen people displaced from their apartments after fire burns through building

The Battalion Chief said seven of the eight units were heavily damaged by the fire.

SAN ANTONIO — More than a dozen people have been displaced from their homes after a fire broke out at a northside apartment complex late Tuesday night.

It happened around 11:51 p.m. at the Mediterranean Villas on the 1500 block of Jackson-Keller near LEE High School.

When firefighters arrived at the location, they could see flames shooting out of the building. They ordered a second alarm out of precaution to battle the blaze.

The Battalion Chief said that seven of the eight units in the building were damaged by the fire, displacing 15 folks from their homes.

Investigators are trying to determine what may have caused the fire. On the second floor, it appears as thought the ceiling may have collapsed as first responders worked to fight the fire.

No injuries were reported. No word on the total damages caused by the fire.

This is a developing story.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.