Loop 1604 at Highway 181 shut down as BCSO investigates deadly accident

Details are few as of now.

SAN ANTONIO — A deadly car accident on the far southeast side has shut down all lanes of Loop 1604 at Highway 181 Monday night, as well as the on-ramps to 1604, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

FATALITY ACCIDENT ON LOOP 1604 The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is working a fatality accident on the main lanes of... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 5, 2022

No details about the crash, including how many cars are involved, were provided by BCSO, but drivers are being asked to find alternate routes as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

