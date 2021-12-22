Guadalupe County authorities working to determine identity of decomposed body found Monday

Officials said they weren't immediately able to determine the gender or ethnicity of the body.

SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office is investigating human remains discovered near FM 1117 at the Guadalupe River bridge Monday, telling KENS 5 it has a "strong lead" as to the identity that deputies are following up on.

In a release posted to Facebook, GCSO officials said they couldn't immediately tell how long the remains were at the location, a wooded area a few miles from Seguin, adding the advanced state of decomposition made it difficult to determine the gender or ethnicity.

The remains were sent for an autopsy on Tuesday.