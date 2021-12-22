Guadalupe County authorities working to determine identity of decomposed body found Monday

SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office is investigating human remains discovered near FM 1117 at the Guadalupe River bridge Monday, telling KENS 5 it has a "strong lead" as to the identity that deputies are following up on.
In a release posted to Facebook, GCSO officials said they couldn't immediately tell how long the remains were at the location, a wooded area a few miles from Seguin, adding the advanced state of decomposition made it difficult to determine the gender or ethnicity.
The remains were sent for an autopsy on Tuesday.
Anyone with information that could lead to identifying the remains are asked to contact GCSO at (830)379-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-8477.