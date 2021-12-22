Man shot inside his apartment; innocent woman nearby also hit by bullet, police say

Police are attempting to gather a description of the suspects.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot inside his apartment and an innocent woman sleeping in an adjacent unit was also shot and injured, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Horal Drive on the city's west side.

Police said multiple male suspects kicked in the victim's door and shot him inside his apartment. Several shots were reportedly fired, according to authorities at the scene.

According to preliminary information from SAPD, the victim said he was woken up by the suspect trying to burglarize his apartment and he was confronted by the would-be burglar who began to shoot at him.

Investigators said as the suspect shot at the victim, a stray bullet went through the wall and struck another woman in a nearby unit while she was sleeping in her bed.

The man was hit by a bullet in the leg and the female victim in the nearby unit was also shot in the leg. Both were taken to University Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Officers are attempting to gather a description of the suspect. Authorities said the man who was shot was not cooperating when they arrived on the scene.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction and although officers searched the area, he was not located.

If you have any information that can help with the shooting investigation, you're urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7273.