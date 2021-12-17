'It's a tragic situation' | Woman accused of shooting, killing estranged husband

When authorities arrived to the northeast-side home, they found a man in his early 40s with a gunshot wound.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department was called to a shooting on the city's northeast side.

The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday near the 5700 block of Pine Country.

Officer Alisia Pruneda, a spokeswoman for SAPD, said the information is preliminary.

However, she said when authorities arrived, they found a man in his early 40s with a gunshot wound. Authorities said the victim passed away.

Officer Pruneda said it appears to be linked to domestic violence. Authorities arrested the suspect, a woman in her 30s, at another location. Police said she cooperated with officers.

Police said the victim has two kids; one was at school and the other may have been at the location where his father was killed.

Authorities said the victim and the suspect were in the process of getting a divorce.

"It's a tragic situation, no matter the time of year, but more so now," said Officer Pruneda.