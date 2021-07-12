Grand jury to not indict Bexar County Sheriff's deputy in shooting death of Damian Daniels

Daniels was experiencing a mental health episode when he was shot and killed outside his home in far west Bexar County.

SAN ANTONIO — The grand jury has decided not to indict a Bexar County Sheriff's deputy in the shooting death of a veteran.

Monday afternoon, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Civil Rights Division presented the Aug. 25, 2020 incident.

Damian Daniels was experiencing a mental health episode when he was shot and killed outside his home in far west Bexar County.

BCO said its civil rights division presented the case and the Grand Jury issued a "no bill of indictment"

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said, "The death of Mr. Daniels was tragic. This country needs to do a better job of helping those in mental health crisis. We have reviewed the video with the Daniels family and have informed them of the Grand Jury’s decision. As I have stated in the past, every officer-involved shooting in Bexar County resulting in serious injury or death will be decided by a Grand Jury."

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the deputies were trying to help Daniels, but it turned into an altercation. The 31-year-old was killed after a two-minute-long struggle that began when he reached for a deputy's taser.

Protests and scrutiny continued to follow BCSO’s management of the situation, which did not include mental health staffing funded by the county.

"They took an innocent life. He was innocent. He committed no crime. Mental health is not a crime," his mother Annette Watkins said.

The Bexar County Sherriff's Office released the body-worn camera footage of the shooting shortly after the no bill of indictment was reached:

The video includes the shooting of Damian Daniels. Viewer discretion is advised as the video contains graphic content and foul language.

"This comes after Sheriff Javier Salazar and Bexar County Commissioners discussed updating body-worn camera technology and software that will allow the BCSO to redact and release body-worn camera footage of critical incidents to the public in a timely manner," the department said.