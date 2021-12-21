Have you seen them? Wanted man and his three kids sought by Medina County Sheriff's Office

Jonathan Wright, 40, is wanted on multiple out-of-state warrants. Authorities say he should not be approached.

SAN ANTONIO — The Medina County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a wanted man and his children.

Jonathan Wright, 40, is wanted on multiple out of state warrants. MCSO says he should not be approached.

Wright is believed to be with his three children: Jonathan Wright, 11, Lucas Wright, 9 and Ariana Wright, 8. They were last seen Monday with their father near Settlers Pass.

MCSO says Wright and his kids are travelling on foot in the Rio Medina or Castroville area and have been known to camp out in the woods.

MCSO says they believe the kids were without shelter Monday night.