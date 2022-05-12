Early morning fire destroys garage apartment, firefighters stop it from spreading

They were able to keep the fire from spreading to the house.

SAN ANTONIO — At least one person is looking for a new place to live after a fire broke out in a garage with an apartment in the back of the house.

It happened around 7 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Jennings Ave on the southwest side of town.

A fire captain on the scene says the garage is a total loss.

They were able to keep the fire from spreading to the house.

The cause is under investigation.

