Former college student reported missing at Canyon Lake

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — A person went missing in Comal County, and authorities are now searching for him.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Wardens are currently helping the Comal County Sheriff's Office in Canyon Lake in the search for Aamir Ali.

The search began on Saturday at the lake for Ali.

Ali is currently a contract worker, according to his brother Qasim. He is a former student at the University of Houston.

His brother says they are asking for more volunteers at the search site, especially volunteers with search dogs or drones.

If you have seen ali or have any information about his disappearance, contact the Comal County Sheriff's Office at (830) 620-3400.

