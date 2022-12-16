Deadly crash closes part of I-10 West near Boerne, police say

One victim was killed in the Friday-afternoon accident.

SAN ANTONIO — Boerne authorities say the westbound lanes of I-10 at Christus Parkway near Highway 46 is expected to be closed for "several hours" after a deadly crash.

Police say only one car was involved in the wreck, which unfolded around 4:30 p.m. Friday. The victim hasn't been identified, but police are investigating.

Commuters are encouraged to seek alternate routes in the meantime.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

