Law enforcement officers injured after crash involving driver in stolen vehicle, sheriff's office says

The suspect reportedly has active arrest warrants out of California for burglary and robbery.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A DPS trooper and a Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office deputy were injured after a crash involving a stolen vehicle.

The sheriff's office told KENS 5 that around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, deputies attempted to pull over a driver on I-10 near Seguin.

The driver of that stolen car took off and a pursuit began. Eventually, a crash took place involving a deputy and a trooper. It's unclear how exactly the crash happened, but it took place at the 599 mile marker.

The suspect was reportedly not injured and has active arrest warrants out of California for burglary and robbery. But, he will be charged locally.

He's been identified as 27-year-old Demarco Anthony Travillian Jr.