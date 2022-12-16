Odds-maker gives its updated Spurs' season win-total

Are the Spurs on track to win more than projected to start the season?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs recently went on an 11-game losing skid, and the team sits near the bottom of the Western Conference standings, currently at 9-19 tied with Houston with the worst record in the West.

And this has impacted the Spurs' 2022-23 season win total according to Las Vegas odds-maker Lineups.

Heading into the new season, the Spurs' win total was projected at 24.5 wins.

Fast forward, and the team's win total has fallen down by two wins and is now projected at 22.5, according to Lineups.

The Spurs are currently 3-1 in their last four games including a recent three-game win streak.

If the losses continue to mount up, the franchise will be in a prime spot heading into the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery at possibly landing a top-three pick.

The best odds for the Spurs would be a 14 percent chance to win the lottery, so some luck would have to be on the team's side if they want a chance at selecting the projected No. 1 pick: Victor Wembanyama.

In addition, the Spurs' title chances have fallen dramatically to no one's surprise. The team now has 1000-1 odds of hoisting the NBA title trophy according to Las Vegas odds-maker BetOnline.

The Spurs will look to add more wins on the season as their next five games include the Heat, Rockets, Pelicans, Magic and the Jazz.