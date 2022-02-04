Four-year-old rescued from the cold after getting out of the house, police say

Police were called out to a home on Foxboro Street, near Tezel and Guilbeau on the northwest side, around 12:50 a.m. for a report of a missing child.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police used ground and air support to rescue a four-year-old child who disappeared from his home during freezing temperatures early Friday morning..

Police were called out to a home on Foxboro Street, near Tezel and Guilbeau on the northwest side, around 12:50 a.m. for a report of a missing child.

The child's parents told police they put the child to bed around 11 p.m., and around 12:45 a.m., they checked their child's room and he was missing from the bed.

SAPD searched the home before calling in for air and ground support. The temperature at the time he was reported missing was 25 degrees.

Police closed off the area and began an intense search of the neighborhood and nearby park. The boy was found in the yard of a neighbors home 2.5 hours after he was reported missing, police said.