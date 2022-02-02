CPS Energy responding to power outages as storm continues to move through San Antonio

Thousands of customers were without power Thursday morning. CPS Energy says they are aware of the outages and are working on it.

SAN ANTONIO — Winter weather has made its way into San Antonio Thursday morning. Several roads have been shut down and thousands of customers are without power, although the number of customers without power has decreased since 8 a.m.

Rudy Garza said the outages are all individual and along the weather fronts. He reassures the community that the power plants are up and running.

"Our power plants are running fine and by large the system is holding up pretty well," Garza said. "We've got all of our crews available."

Garza said the crews are currently aware of the outages and said there's no need to report.

"Every resource we have available to us is out in the field working," Garza said.

There are four warming centers open that will have COVID-19 protocols in place. Masks are not required, but are encouraged. Those warming centers are:

Officials are currently working with non-profits to provide meals to the homeless. If you need to contact the homeless connections hotline, you can call (210) 207-1799.

COVID-19 testing sites will be closed today, and officials said they will continue to monitor conditions as the day goes on to see what the plans will be tomorrow.

If you need any other assistance, you can call 311. Customer service hours are through midnight. You can also visit the city's website.

Police Chief William McManus said there are several road closures, you can view them here. Thursday morning, there were three high water calls and one high water rescue. McManus said the crashes have been rain related, not ice related. You can also monitor road closures here.