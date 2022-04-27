Four people shot while filming music video at barbershop near Ingram Park Mall

The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. at a barbershop on Wurzbach, across the street from the mall.

SAN ANTONIO — Four people were shot while filming a music video near Ingram Park Mall early Wednesday morning, police said.

Police said a group of young men in their 20s were filming the video and at some point, another car drove up and started shooting into the shop.

One of them took two victims who were shot to the hospital while the other two stayed behind and called police.

While the man was driving two of the gunshot victims to the hospital, he spotted an SAPD officer and flagged him down. Those two victims were then taken to the hospital. They had both been shot in the legs.

The two people who stayed behind had both been grazed by bullets, police said. One of them was treated on the scene while the other was taken to the hospital with a bullet graze in the head.

Police have not been able to track down the suspect's car and no arrests have yet been made.

Officers are still investigating this shooting.