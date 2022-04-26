Bus driver, security guard stabbed at Greyhound bus station after altercation

Police say the stabbing happened after a passenger couldn't find his luggage.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people are in the hospital after being stabbed by an angry passenger at the Greyhound bus station in Downtown Tuesday morning, police say.

It all happened at 2:45 a.m. when the San Antonio Police Department received reports that two people had been stabbed. SAPD and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 500 block of North St. Mary's and found the bus driver and security guard with stab wounds.

Police said a man in his 30s got onto the bus from another city and was brought to San Antonio. When the passenger got off the bus, he couldn't find his luggage and became upset.

Multiple witnesses said when the bus driver exited the bathroom, the passenger confronted the driver about his missing luggage. At some point during the exchange, the passenger stabbed the bus driver in the back --- then stabbed a security guard who responded to the incident in the chest.

The bus driver was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition and the security guard was taken in critical condition.