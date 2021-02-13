Five people injured in head-on crash on the northeast side

SAN ANTONIO — Five people were injured in a head-on collision at a busy intersection on the northeast side late Friday night.
Police said an SUV collided with a car just before 11 p.m. on Foster Road and FM 78. One of the victims was trapped in the wreckage of the SUV and had to be rescued by fire crews. That person was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition, according to officials.
Four people from the other car were also taken to the hospital. Police said two of those people were in serious condition.
Police are still investigating what led to this crash.