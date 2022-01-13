Firefighters battle house fire north of downtown, rescue dog from home

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the San Antonio Fire Department says there were no injuries reported.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters put out a fast-moving house fire just north of downtown Thursday morning.

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to the house fire at the 900 block of Aganier Avenue, near the intersection with Magnolia Avenue, just after 7:30 a.m. SAFD said they had to aggressively work to put the fire out, but it was extinguished in about 15 minutes.

A dog was rescued from the home, fire officials said. Luckily, fire crews said there were no injuries of either humans or dogs reported at this fire.