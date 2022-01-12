Boy gets a new bike after fire

Firefighters and police officers in Seguin teamed up to get a new bike for a young boy. The picture they shared of the little boy smiling says it all.

SEGUIN, Texas — A picture making the rounds on social media shows the kindness of first-responders working together. The Seguin Fire Department and the Seguin Police Department noticed a young boy lost his bike in a fire and decided to do something about it.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a home Tuesday morning. They said it wasn't a major fire, but it caused damage to the front porch and siding.

After it was put out, they noticed that a bike on the front porch had been burned up. That's when they took it upon themselves to find a solution.

With the help of the Seguin Police Department, the firefighters found a way to bring a huge smile to the face of the bike's owner, by getting him a new one.

The good news made it onto social media, although the little boy's identity was not mentioned.

"Going above and beyond for the community that constantly supports us is a must and we are glad Station 2 C-Shift took it upon themselves to see he got a new bike," the Seguin Fire Department's Facebook post said.

People commented on the post, sharing their appreciation for the kind gesture.

"Seguin has an awesome Fire and Police Department!! So proud of them!! May God walk beside each and every one of them always!!" Sarah Sanchez said.

Annette Cockrum wrote: "Thank you for your Service and Commitment and Going Above and Beyond!!"