Officer pulls unconscious woman out of burning car on city's northwest side

The officer pulled the unconscious woman out of the vehicle while also keeping the fire under control.

SAN ANTONIO — An unconscious woman was pulled from her burning car after crashing on the northwest side Thursday morning, police say.

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the crash which happened at Hildebrand and Fredericksburg.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they found the crashed car on fire with an unconscious woman inside. One of the officers sprung into action and pulled the passenger out of the car while also keeping the fire under control.

The passenger regained consciousness after being pulled from the car and neither the passenger or the driver were seriously injured or wanted to go to the hospital.