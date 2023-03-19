'Really bad shape' | Fire reignites in Bulverde building causing damage to art studio, bistro

Despite the damage, the owners of The Makery and Verde Bistro said they feel supported by the community after the fire.

BULVERDE, Texas — After a fire ripped through a building in the Old Village in Downtown Bulverde on Saturday morning, the owners' say it reignited overnight causing more damage.

On Sunday, the owner of The Makery, a metalsmithing studio, said the fire burned through the rafters making the roof unstable and building unsafe to look inside.

"The fire flared up again overnight," said Francesca Watson. "They [firefighters] think it started up in the attic space which is where most of the damage was yesterday."

Watson said her phone notified her of motion detected inside the studio on Saturday morning. When she pulled up the video to watch it, she saw fire and smoke inside her business.

"By the time we got here the worse of the fire was out but the damage was extraordinary," said Watson.

Among the things Watson lost included antique jewelry benches, student workspaces, specialized equipment, a wash stand from her grandmother and photo of her mother. Her husband lost his entire unsold catalog of paintings.

The couple also lost their studio cat Sterling.

"Unfortunately, she didn't make it. That's the worst because everything else can be replaced but I can't help but think she must've been so scared," said Watson.

The Makery wasn't the only business affected by the fire. The Verde Bistro, which is owned by Mari and Oscar Olivas, also suffered from heavy damaged and a collapsed roof.

"There is no way to walk around it. It's really bad," said Mari Olivas.

Despite the damage, both women are remaining optimistic, grateful to the firefighters who helped and have received support from the community. Watson said friends showed up to help board up windows and Olivas said others are helping them raise money to rebuild.

"With everybody's support I know that we'll be able to do that," said Olivas.

The Bulverde Spring Branch Area Chamber of Commerce has established a donation site to help with immediate needs and employee assistance.

There is also another fundraiser for The Makery.