Find your next furry friend at weekend adoption event with discounted fees

Cats, kittens, dogs and puppies will all be available for adoption on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Pets Alive! will offer discounted adoption fees at an event on Saturday.

The event takes place from noon to 4 p.m. at the Petco Ingram at 6100 NW Loop 1604. It is in partnership with Petco's Cat, Kitten, and Friends Adoption Event sponsored by Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

During the event, people looking for a pet can save money with a reduced adoption fee of only $25. Cats, kittens, dogs and puppies will all be available for adoption on Saturday.

San Antonio Pets Alive! provided some photos of pets that will be available for adoption. Scroll through the gallery below to see if your next furry friend is among them!

San Antonio Pets Alive! hosts adoption event 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

Click here to learn more about the event.

MORE ON KENS 5:

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.