Super-sweet boxer mix named Paulie brought to shelter after being hit by car | Forgotten Friends

This one and a half year old dog is a bit shy at first, but just needs to be shown a little love to to shine.

SAN ANTONIO — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

This week, we went to the Animal Defense League on Nacogdoches and met a super-sweet warrior dog named Paulie. This one and a half year old boxer mix was brought to the shelter last October by a good Samaritan after he was found on the side of the road, having been hit by a car.

Paulie spent the first three months at the clinic recovering from some pretty serious injuries.

"When he first came in, Paulie wasn't responsive," said Jamie Gibson, Director of Lifesaving Initiatives at ADL. "He was cold in all four limbs and we weren't sure he was going to make it. He had a shattered femur, a pneumothorax, and a head trauma."

And if that wasn't enough, upon further examination they dicovered he had also been attacked by something. They found puncture wounds on his neck and head.

After three months of treatment, he finally felt well enough to go to a foster home to continue healing. Two weeks after that, he came back to the shelter and was ready for adoption.

ADL says they believe Paulie would thrive in an active home with older kids. He tends to be a little shy, but some head scritches and "happy talk" makes his fear go away.

He seems to get along with most dogs and even though he hasn't lived with any cats, he does seem to focus on them when they walk by his kennel at the shelter. The shelter staff think it wouldn't be a problem as long as pets are introduced in the right way.

Paulie does walk with a permanent limp from when his leg was broken, so you would need to follow up on that with your regular veterinarian. It doesn't stop him from running and playing at all though.

"Paulie looks like a stoic guy, but he has quite the silly side," said Jamie. "Once he's comfortable with you, he likes attention, petting, booty scratches and he loves a good treat."

He likes to explore the outdoors whenever he gets a chance, so if you have a yard for him to explore, he would be in heaven.

Because Paulie can be pretty protective of his space, he tends to bark when people walk past his kennel. The staff at the ADL believe this is one of the reasons why Paulie has not been adopted yet. Once you take him out of his kennel, you get to see his terrific personality shine through.

He loves playing with his toys and takes really good care of his bed.

He has been neutered and is current on all of his vaccinations.

Paulie is a true warrior, and would make someone a fabulous 4-legged friend.

You can fill out your adoption application by CLICKING HERE.

For whoever adopts Paulie, Lucy's Doggy Daycare & Spa will be lending a paw by offering them a free "Glow Up" Day at the Spa, which includes a massage therapy bath and Pawdicure. One of Lucy's most cherished core values is to continue Lucy’s legacy of giving back to pups in need, as Lucy herself was a rescue!

Hours of operation:

Nacogdoches Campus

11300 Nacogdoches Road

San Antonio, TX 78217

Open Daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

210 Tultea Drive

San Antonio, TX 78212

Open Daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

8520 Fourwinds Drive

San Antonio, TX 78239

Opens Daily from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Maybe you're not quite ready to adopt a dog, but still want to help out. Why not try fostering a dog. ADL will provide all of the food and supplies that you will need, and even take care of all of the medical. It's a win-win situation for both you and the dog or cat. They get a loving home and it doesn't cost you a dime. CLICK HERE to become a pet foster parent.

Do you love animals and want to make a difference by volunteering? The Animal Defense League is always in need of volunteers in various areas. There is sure to be something for everyone! CLICK HERE

Want to help but don't have the time to volunteer or foster? Consider sponsoring a pet. This program allows you to assist ADL with their expenses in getting the pet adoption ready as each pet on average costs about $272. CLICK HERE to sponsor an animal.

The ADL also hosts numerous free pet vaccination and microchip events for pet owners. Find out more about them by CLICKING HERE.

June 17 is their 89th birthday and they will be having a party to celebrate at their Paul Jolly location.

Here are some other ways you can help out the pets at ADL:

Remember when you adopt a shelter pet, you save two lives... the one you bring home with you and the one that now will be saved because the shelter has more room.