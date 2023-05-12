This 7-year-old boxer mix has been waiting just under a year for someone to notice him, and bring him home.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

George Clooney is a seven year old Boxer mix that was found as a stray and saved by the Footbridge Foundation back in July of 2022.

George gets along fabulously with other dogs. His current foster said he goes to doggy day care and has made lots of friends there. As for cats, he doesn't react to them when he meets them on a leash, but has not lived with one yet, that we know about.

We think George would do best with an active family with older kids.

"George needs a family who will take him for a walk everyday," said his foster, Jen Brown. "Ideally, he'd like a fenced in yard with room to run around, but that's not required." In fact, if you live in an apartment, that would be fine.

George Clooney needs a home! | Forgotten Friends 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

George enjoys sunbathing, chilling and exploring in his foster family’s backyard.

He is current on all of his vaccinations and has been neutered. He also had a trip to the dentist last summer.

"George is really silly and a very social dog who is quite the ladies man," said Brown. "And he always has room for treats. He likes going to the neighborhood hot spots, like coffee trucks for a puppucino in the morning and bars in the afternoon with his current foster."

George loves peanut butter. In fact, he loves all treats, he's not picky at all. Give him a chew bone or an antler bone and he's a happy doggo!

George is both crate-trained and house-trained. He knows how to sit and he sleeps through the night.

George Clooney is part of Footbridge's Lonely Hearts Club, which means his adoption fee has been waived! That's right, it is free to adopt him and bring him home. Find out more about that program here.

And if all of this is not reason enough to adopt George Clooney, Pawderosa Ranch, which is George’s favorite doggie daycare, is offering whoever adopts George a $300 credit towards daycare / boarding!

Do you want to bring George Clooney home with you?

Visit the Footbridge Foundation website and fill out an application. Once they receive it, it will be reviewed and they will contact you for a meet and greet with him. The adoptions are not finalized until an adoption contract is signed.

Here are the qualifications to adopt:



1. You must be 21 years of age or older

2. Have consent from all adults living in your household

3. All pets currently residing in the household must be spayed or neutered, current on vaccines and preventatives

Adoption fees for their other animals are $250 for dogs and $300 for puppies (under 6 months), and $100 for cats $ $150 for kittens (under 6 months).

Each dog is spayed or neutered, microchipped, heart worm tested & treated if necessary, vaccinated as per their age, tested & treated as needed for internal & external parasites and current on flea and heart worm preventative.

Would you like to help the animals at the shelter? You can order from their Amazon Wish List!

CLICK HERE to see what they need most.

As with all shelters, cash is always appreciated, since money comes in handy to pay the veterinary bills associated with saving all the animals in need.

CLICK HERE to donate to the shelter.

Want to adopt a dog or cat but George Clooney is not exactly what you are looking for right now? Visit their website to see all of their available pets CLICK HERE.

Do you have some extra time on your hands and love animals? They also could use some volunteers. CLICK HERE to see how you can help them out.

Remember when you adopt a shelter pet, you save two lives... the one you bring home with you and the one that now will be saved because the shelter has more room.