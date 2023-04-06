80-lb lap dog loves car rides and lounging in sun | Forgotten Friends

Kuba is waiting for you at the PAWS Shelter in Kyle. He's been there since November 2021.

KYLE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

This week on Forgotten Friends we traveled up the I-35 corridor to Kyle where we met Kuba, an almost 5-year-old staffy pit bull mix that is basically an 80-pound lap dog.The Long Stay Project brought Kuba to our attention, because he has been at the shelter so long that it's starting to have an impact on his well-being. Kuba arrived at PAWS Shelter of Central Texas in November of 2021.

The shelter says he has a big heart and so much love to give! He's basically an 80-pound lap dog. He loves getting massages, lounging in the sun and going on rides in the car. He also likes playing in water, and going for long walks.

"Kuba is a very strong boy and will definitely benefit from leash training and a well fitted harness," said the PAWS. And just to giove you a little help with that training, Dogslanding Play and Train in Cedar Creek has graciously offered to provide three free training sessions, either virtual or at their facility to whoever adopts Kuba. Plus, if further training is needed or wanted, The Long Stay Project can help out in raising money to sponsor his training.

Did we mention that Kuba is a volunteer favorite?

In fact, Amanda Jo with the Long Stay Project recently took him for an AirBnB sleepover to give him a break from the shelter. She said that he couldn’t have been any better in the home and he was so happy. He didn't have any accidents and loved napping on the couch, and the floor, and even outside on the patio in the sun. She said that Kuba is very laid back and chill. They slept in bed together and he slept through the night. "Fair warning though, he’s a slight bed hog and has the cutest snores," said Amanda Jo.

Kuba has had a puppucino and thinks there are PAWSOME! He loves treats... especially ones made of chicken. And he loves to be petted. When he's had enough, he will just get up and go quietly lay somewhere else.

He would do best in home with no small kids. "He could be in a home with older kids who can respect his boundaries and his occasional need for time alone," said PAWS. "He does get overwhelmed by large crowds and being picked up."

Kuba gets along well with other dogs but cats are a hard no!

Kuba is 'healthy as a horse,' current on all of his vaccinations and has been neutered.

Who is ready to go get Kuba and let him know that he's got a new home?

Email PAWS and let them know you want him!

For whoever adopts Kuba, Lucy's Doggy Daycare & Spa will be lending a paw by offering them a free "Glow Up" Day at the Spa, which includes a massage therapy bath and Pawdicure. One of Lucy's most cherished core values is to continue Lucy’s legacy of giving back to pups in need, as Lucy herself was a rescue!

Maybe the time is not right for you to fully commit to adopting a dog forever, but you still want to help out. Have you ever considered fostering an animal? By fostering a dog or cat, you provide a valuable service. First of all, you get to bring an animal home to love. Second, it gets the pet out of the shelter, which is great for their well-being. Third, it frees up the space for the shelter to save another animal from a "kill shelter." Also, I bet you didn't know that the shelter provides all of the food and supplies that you will need.

You just supply the home and the love. CLICK HERE to become a pet foster parent.

Do you love animals and want to make a difference by volunteering? The PAWS Shelter of Central Texas is always in need of volunteers in various areas. There is sure to be something for everyone! CLICK HERE to find out more. Right now they are especially in eed of dog walkers and people who are willing to take a dog out for a break from the shelter.

"Breaks from their kennels is so critical to their well-being and significantly reduces kennel stress," said Amanda Jo. "Spending time with a shelter dog is also good for the soul."

Want to help but don't have the time to volunteer or foster? Consider making a monetary donation to the shelter. Your gift allows PAWS to to provide animals with the essentials like food, toys and beds, and veterinary care. CLICK HERE to make a difference.

Here are some other ways you can help out the pets at PAWS:

PAWS of Central Texas has two campuses, one in Dripping Springs and one in Kyle. They are open from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Kyle Campus

500 FM 150 East – Kyle, TX 78640

(512) 268-1611

Dripping Springs Campus

2965 FM 165 – Dripping Springs, TX 78620

(512) 858-0016

You can contact them by email:

Remember when you adopt a shelter pet, you save two lives... the one you bring home with you and the one that now will be saved because the shelter has more room.