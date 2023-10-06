Pet owners got to run alongside their furry friends in Midland Hot Dog Run

The 9th annual Hot Dog Run benefits the Midland Humane Coalition and is meant to help bring awareness to animals in need in our community.

MIDLAND, Texas — Early this morning, runners and pet owners lined up at the starting line for the 9th annual Hot Dog Run in Midland, including NewsWest 9's Jason Freund and Alex Cammarata!

The event benefits the Midland Humane Coalition and is meant to help bring awareness to animals in need in our community.

“What we do this for is to raise awareness for animals, animal parents, animals within our community," said Kristi Hennessey, board president for the Midland Humane Coalition. "We get pets and animals off the street; cats, dogs off the street and help them find their forever home.”

It means a lot to the MHC to be able to put on an event like this for the community for fun, while at the same time, raising awareness.

“It really is fun," Hennessey continued. "There are a lot of events, there’s a lot of need in the Permian Basin especially for animals and stray animals and homeless animals. This is just a fun and funny way to get people aware of the situation that we have here.”

NewsWest 9's own Victor Lopez and Jolina Okazaki hosted the Pet Costume Competition! The categories were "Best Pet Costume", "Best Pet and Parent Costume" and "Best Trick".