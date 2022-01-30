Family of motorcyclist who was killed in hit-and-run crash raising money to bury beloved father

As the family of Mariano Lugo prepare for his funeral, San Antonio police continue searching for the driver involved in the crash leading to Lugo's death.

SAN ANTONIO — A roadside memorial sits where a beloved father and motorcyclist died after he was involved in a hit and run crash on the city’s south side.

According to San Antonio police, Mariano Lugo was driving his Suzuki motorcycle through a green light on January 23 when the driver of a Honda Accord ran the red light.

Police said the driver's disregard caused Lugo to crash into the driver’s side of the Honda which ejected him from his motorcycle. Lugo died at the hospital while the Honda driver ran from the scene of the crash at the intersection of I-35 and Southcross Blvd. The driver continues to remain at large.

Family and friends of Lugo are continuing to mourn his death a week later. His wife Crystal Herrera told KENS 5 she never thought she would be in this situation and without her partner, who she shares four young children with.

“I’ve got to stay strong for my kids,” said Herrera, fighting back tears.

On Saturday, Herrera attended a plate sale benefit that Lugo’s motorcycle club 'Bloxstarz' hosted. By selling food, washing motorcycles and raffling off tickets, they hope to raise enough money to pay for upcoming funeral costs.

“Everybody has been so supportive because he was loved by so many people,” said Herrera.

The family also has a GoFundMe account set up, which has raised more than $3,000 at time of this writing.

As Herrera prepares for the funeral, she also looks forward to the day the person or persons involved in her husband's death is caught.

“If anybody knows who they are like just give a tip because it’s not right what they did. It’s not,” she said.