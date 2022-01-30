x
Child shot in shoulder after playing with gun, police say

Two kids were playing a gun on the north side when the gun went off injuring one of the kids, police say.

SAN ANTONIO — An 11-year-old is in critical condition after police say she and another child were playing with a gun Sunday morning. 

The San Antonio Police Department responded to a shooting located in the 3500 block of West Avenue.

Police say an 11-year-old girl and another child were playing with a gun in the courtyard of the apartment complex when the gun went off. The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police say.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

