Child shot in shoulder after playing with gun, police say

SAN ANTONIO — An 11-year-old is in critical condition after police say she and another child were playing with a gun Sunday morning.
The San Antonio Police Department responded to a shooting located in the 3500 block of West Avenue.
Police say an 11-year-old girl and another child were playing with a gun in the courtyard of the apartment complex when the gun went off. The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police say.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.